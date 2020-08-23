Quirk Chevrolet resumes free child safety seat inspections

Car dealers in Bangor and Waterville are now hosting again free car seat safety checks. You will need to schedule an appointment in advance.

BANGOR, Maine — Installing a child car seat properly in your car can be a challenge. Getting the car seat installed the right way is key.

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, Safe Kids Maine, and Quirk Chevrolet are partnering up to offer free safety checks.

Saturday, August 22 was the first one after not offering the services due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The car dealers that resumed these free services are in Bangor and Waterville.

Quick Chevrolet in Bangor offers the service once a month and Central Maine Motors Chevrolet in Waterville also offers the service for free.

According to Northern Light Health, "the expert technicians at the car seat safety event will check for recalls and thoroughly evaluate every car seat to ensure they are the right size."

Face coverings are required and are available on location if needed. Car seat technicians will be wearing gloves and sanitizing between appointments.

Anyone interested has to sign up in the available time slots at maineseatcheck.org.

"Just as when you are a parent, you think you have it right and they come in and they are securing stuff and you're like wow, I wasn't even close so, it's really great to have the professionals come in and really make sure that the kids are safe, it's really important!" says Joe Quirk, the manager at Quirk Chevrolet in Bangor.

Is your child’s car seat properly secured? Get a free car seat check-up once a month at @Quirk_Chevrolet of Bangor. Due to COVID-19 you have to sign up for a check up in advance. More details on our website and mobile app @newscentermaine. pic.twitter.com/FQAkru9fzj — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) August 22, 2020