ORONO, Maine — More than one hundred runners and walkers took part in the Rainbow Run 5k to start pride week in Orono.

Health Equity Alliance is putting on 22 events over the course of the week including a Pride parade going down Main Street and the festival will be this Saturday at noon.

Organizers say this week is important to bring communities together.

"It's still critical for the visibility, especially of the trans community in Bangor. It just brings everyone together and for every LGBTQ. person there's five allies, and you can see them right behind me. So it brings together our community plus the allies and supporters." said Anthony Fischetti with Health Equity Alliance.

