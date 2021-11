According to an outage alert from Versant Power, crews are repairing downed wires in Jonesport, Maine, and nearby areas.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine — Nearly 3,400 Mainers in Washington County are without power Monday afternoon.

According to an outage alert from Versant Power, crews are repairing downed wires in Jonesport and nearby areas.

Versant reminds the public to never touch downed power lines and asks drivers to slow down and switch lanes to avoid crews.

