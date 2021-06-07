Portsmouth Naval Shipyard to hold routine training on Tuesday

KITTERY, Maine — Portsmouth Naval Shipyard will hold routine security response training Tuesday at 11 a.m.
According to a press release, the training will take place in multiple locations including near the shipyard’s Gate 2 as well as in the Piscataqua River adjacent to the shipyard’s shorelines.
Due to the location of the training exercise, the community may hear noise or see security personnel, including U.S. Navy harbor patrol boats, responding to the training event. The training is not in response to any specific threat, the release states.