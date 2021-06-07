Portsmouth Naval Shipyard to hold routine training on Tuesday

The community may hear loud noises or see security officers on Tuesday, but there is no threat to the public as it is Portsmouth Naval Shipyard training.

KITTERY, Maine — Portsmouth Naval Shipyard will hold routine security response training Tuesday at 11 a.m.

According to a press release, the training will take place in multiple locations including near the shipyard’s Gate 2 as well as in the Piscataqua River adjacent to the shipyard’s shorelines.