Looking to stay warm? Portland Metro offering free rides to warming centers

With the artic blast coming into Maine, the Portland Metro is helping people get warm.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Greater Portland Metro said it's working to get people where they need to be quickly so they can stay warm this weekend.

The Metro is offering a few tips for people looking to ride the bus, and resources for folks who need to stay warm.

First, Denise Beck from the Metro office said to track your bus on the Metro's app. Then, when you're standing outside, make sure you are paying attention and the bus sees you so the driver doesn't skip the stop. She suggests waving to the bus driver and making eye contact.

If you're waiting at the Pulse location on Elm Street, the Metro is staffing the office location so people can wait for the bus and warm up for a few minutes.

"During these extreme temperatures, we're just like, if you're waiting for a bus and need to be warm for a few minutes, please do that. So we're staffing that a little later tonight and we're also staffing that tomorrow as well during most of the day," Beck said.

If you’re trying to get to a warming center, just tell your Metro bus driver and they’ll get you there for free as the temps continue to drop #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/Dc76no4BxT — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) February 3, 2023

Be sure to let your bus driver know that you're headed to a warming center so your ride will be free of charge. The service will be offered as long as warming shelters are open.