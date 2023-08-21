Local boy finds community, purpose through collecting Portland trash

With his wagon in tow, Damen dedicates 3-4 hours a day, 4-5 times a week, to pick up trash.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — In a world where the desire to "fit in" is a universal sentiment, one young boy is breaking the mold.

Regardless of age or background, the longing for acceptance in one's community remains steadfast.

MaineWorks, an employment center for individuals in recovery, has not only provided a sense of belonging for those on the path to recovery but also for a remarkable 12-year-old named Damen Lewin from Portland.

Unlike the others, Damen isn't on a path of recovery. However, his commitment to the community is equally noteworthy.

His determination is exemplified in his weekly routine—every Friday morning, he walks to MaineWorks by himself and attends the meeting. Afterward, like every other day, he devotes his day to collecting trash in the neighborhood.

Damen's contribution to his community is both simple and impactful. With his little red wagon in tow, he dedicates 3-4 hours a day, 4-5 times a week, to pick up trash.

This routine might seem unconventional for a young boy, but Damen's vision is clear—he recognizes that even the smallest actions can spark significant change, something his peers may not understand.

"I feel all alone when I'm at school and with my peers. I feel like connecting to adults is a lot easier," Damen said.

Damen's mother, Dori, also emphasizes the impact of this community on her son.

"Middle school is hard anywhere, and I'm glad that he's found that community. I connected with adults as a kid, and I just think he's finding himself," she said.

Damen's influence doesn't end with his actions; it extends to those around him.

His presence at MaineWorks has left a lasting impression on its members. Cale Mansueau, a fellow attendee, said, "He just started showing up every day, and I was very impressed to see such a young kid have that responsibility and accountability in his life."

Margo Walsh, the owner of MaineWorks, said, "Damen represents the potential of a life free from harmful substances."

By simply taking the initiative to clean up his community, Damen showcases the power of positive choices and meaningful action.

Damen's dedication isn't confined to his local community. He's also a proud member of Team Seas, an initiative focused on removing ocean trash.

For every dollar donated, Team Seas clears out 1 pound of ocean waste, offering yet another avenue for Damen to make a difference on a larger scale.