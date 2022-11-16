Portland bike-share program sees success in first few months

By Nov. 30, all of the bikes will be stored in a warehouse for the winter season. They'll hit the streets again in April of next year.

PORTLAND, Maine — In the first three months of the new Portland bike-share program, more than 1,600 hundred people have used the new Tandem Mobility bikes.

Electric bikes are now also an option to rent for those who wish to use an electric bike.



There are 40 different stations in Portland with more than 200 bikes for public use.



Bruce Hyman is the transportation program director for the city of Portland.

He said there has been a good mix of recreational and transportational rides among a mix of residents and visitors.



One of the bigger goals of the program is for more people to start incorporating these bikes into their daily routines as a way of transportation.

Today marks 3 months since the new bike-share program in Portland kicked off! The bikes are getting some good use by residents and visitors. @CityPortland officials say it’s been a success so far! The goal is for more folks to use them as a permanent form of transportation. pic.twitter.com/NNKhqx9c8d — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) November 15, 2022

Here is some of the data on bike usage for the first three months of the program:

Total number of rides: 3,613

Total number of unique riders: 1,617

Total number of pedal bike rides: 3,131

Total number of unique pedal bike riders: 1,511

Total number of E-assist bike rides: 482

Total number of unique E-assist bike riders: 229

Here is a list of the busiest stations so far:

Amethyst Park/Portland Landing at Eastern Prom Trail: 318 rides East End Beach at the Eastern Prom Trail: 314 rides Congress Street at Park Street: 284 rides Commercial Street at Dana Street: 232 rides Back Cove Trail at Preble Street: 178 rides .Washington Avenue at Walnut Street: 171 rides

The top stations represent a good mix of riders starting their trips at city park/trail locations vs. more urban/downtown stations. The six station locations above account for 41% of all rides, according to Hyman.