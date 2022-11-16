Portland bike-share program sees success in first few months

PORTLAND, Maine — In the first three months of the new Portland bike-share program, more than 1,600 hundred people have used the new Tandem Mobility bikes.
Electric bikes are now also an option to rent for those who wish to use an electric bike.
There are 40 different stations in Portland with more than 200 bikes for public use.
Bruce Hyman is the transportation program director for the city of Portland.
He said there has been a good mix of recreational and transportational rides among a mix of residents and visitors.
By Nov. 30, all of the bikes will be stored in a warehouse for the winter season. They'll hit the streets again in April of next year.
One of the bigger goals of the program is for more people to start incorporating these bikes into their daily routines as a way of transportation.
Here is some of the data on bike usage for the first three months of the program:
- Total number of rides: 3,613
- Total number of unique riders: 1,617
- Total number of pedal bike rides: 3,131
- Total number of unique pedal bike riders: 1,511
- Total number of E-assist bike rides: 482
- Total number of unique E-assist bike riders: 229
Here is a list of the busiest stations so far:
- Amethyst Park/Portland Landing at Eastern Prom Trail: 318 rides
- East End Beach at the Eastern Prom Trail: 314 rides
- Congress Street at Park Street: 284 rides
- Commercial Street at Dana Street: 232 rides
- Back Cove Trail at Preble Street: 178 rides
- .Washington Avenue at Walnut Street: 171 rides
The top stations represent a good mix of riders starting their trips at city park/trail locations vs. more urban/downtown stations. The six station locations above account for 41% of all rides, according to Hyman.
To learn more about how to use the Portland program, click here.