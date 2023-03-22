Portland-based artists create murals to honor 1st Black UMaine mathematics graduate

"I think it's inspiring not only for Black students, but all students to see that kind of story be told," Rachel Adams said.

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine is honoring an important graduate with a dedication of one of its halls. The academic building will be known as Beryl Warner Williams Hall.

The building now features two large-scale murals in Williams' honor. Williams was the university's first Black graduate to earn a mathematics degree.

Ryan and Rachel Adams, Portland-based artists, finished up the paintings last week. They said it took about eight months of planning with the Williams family to make sure it would properly reflect Beryl's life story.

After graduating from UMaine, Willaims went on to become an active civic leader in Baltimore.

The Adams said it took them seven days from start to finish to create the painting along with their team of painters, and a theme they tried to stick to throughout its creation was creating joy. They each combined their unique styles to create a narrative-style mural painting.

The Adams said they used a quilt theme throughout their work because Williams was a quilter.

The Adams also talked about what they hope students will think when they pass by their murals.

"Just knowing that you can start out as a student at UMO or anywhere, and go on to do great things. And I think it being this Black woman who, against all odds, was able to like go on to do all these incredible things. I think it's inspiring not only for Black students, but all students to see that kind of story be told," Rachel said.

The building will be officially dedicated as Williams Hall later next month.