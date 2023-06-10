Thompson's Point and Northern Light Health commissioned three new murals, adding to a growing number of artworks around the transformed industrial lot.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — Thompson’s Point has been reborn over the past decade, and its spaces have increasingly gained more color. Some brand-new local art is now on display.

The multi-use venue commissioned three new murals on the point’s old brick buildings, two of which have uplifting messages to greet visitors. The third will be a rotating exhibit, changing a couple of times a year.

Julia May, from Thompson’s Point, said the art and their messages were largely born on the backside of COVID, as Mainers felt more isolated.

The artists, a married couple, Ryan and Rachel Adams, hoped visitors found more in each other as they walked by the art.

"Maybe they can look at the person they're sharing this experience with and feel that kind of feeling, that this experience is beautiful because of the people I'm able to share it with," Ryan Adams said.

Thompson's Point visitors can track down the murals using a map, found on the venue's website, or by scanning a QR code next to each art piece.