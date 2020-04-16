PORTLAND, Maine — Editors note: The above video shows how to properly clean and wash your groceries to keep them virus-free.

The City of Portland’s Office of Elder Affairs has created a temporary volunteer program to provide grocery shopping and food delivery to elderly Portland residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

Volunteer recruitment efforts began late last week, and 60 community volunteers will be available to help get seniors the food and supplies they need throughout the health crisis beginning April 20.

The program is intended to help those aged 65 and older who live alone or with an elderly spouse, and do not have family members or friends able to help get groceries for them. Priority will be given to the most vulnerable senior citizens who have limited support in the community.

No additional volunteer applications are being accepted at this time, but names are being taken for future needs, depending on how long the pandemic continues.

For more information, to refer someone to the program, or to request assistance for yourself, contact Linda Weare, Director, Portland Office of Elder Affairs, at 207-541-6620 or email to lsw@portlandmaine.gov.

If you or someone you know would like to request assistance from the program, fill out this form:

