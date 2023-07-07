Portland announces plans for new park in North Deering neighborhood

The city of Portland announced Friday its acquisition of 24 acres of land to be used to create a new city-owned park in North Deering.

PORTLAND, Maine — The city of Portland announced Friday its acquisition of 24 acres of land to be used to create a new city-owned park in the North Deering area.

The city's acquisition of the land was in partnership with Trust for Public Land, a news release from the city said.

The city has been working with Trust for Public Land for the past three years to develop and implement the project, as well as secure funding to transfer the land to the city, according to the release.

"With the creation of North Deering Park, Portland is one step closer to joining the few cities in America where 100% of residents have a park within a 10-minute walk of home," Betsy Cook, Maine state director for Trust for Public Land, said in the release. "Protecting this land will ensure the community will have access to bike, walk, hike, play, and explore the outdoors in their own backyard."

According to the city, around 1,000 residents in North Deering do not have access to a high-quality park within a 10-minute walk, while 94 percent of Portland residents in other neighborhoods do. The city said it's a gap it is committed to addressing.

"Protecting this acreage is critically important to closing the park equity gap in Portland and providing residents space to connect with the outdoors," the release stated.

The new park, named North Deering Park, is nearby to Lyseth Elementary School and Lyman Moore Middle School, allowing for more outdoor learning opportunities. The park also already has an existing sports field, pond, forested area, and "well-loved informal trails," the release said Friday.

"Protecting this land also keeps intact the home of urban wildlife in a densely populated area and helps mitigate the impacts of climate change," the city said. "Parks—especially those that are densely wooded and deep green—can counter urban temperatures exacerbated by heat-trapping buildings, pavement, and concrete."

