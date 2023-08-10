Port Clyde community raises money for businesses and volunteer fire department after devastating fire last month

The event in Tenants Harbor was held to support the 'Port Clyde Strong' fund, which has already raised more than $12,000.

More than a week ago, a fire left the Port Clyde community devastated as it lost three buildings that were "the cornerstone" of the town. Community members held a fundraiser Sunday afternoon, channeling their energy towards rebuilding the town and supporting their neighbors in need.

"It was a very emotional experience to see the fire consuming all the buildings. But it might have consumed the buildings, but it doesn't consume the spirit of the people," Kevin Lipson, a Port Clyde part-time resident, said.

People gathered at The Outback Saloon in Tenants Harbor to support the Port Clyde Strong fund. The event, offering live music, food and raffles, raised money to support the St. George Volunteer Fire Association and the businesses impacted by the fire.

"The fires were still ongoing and people were reaching out on how they could help," one of the event's organizers, Summer Ward, said.

As of Sunday evening, the Port Clyde Strong fund had raised nearly $12,000.

"It's refreshing to live in a world with so much confusion, and then just when things really matter, the simple things, people come together," Mike Mastronardi, a Port Clyde resident and business owner who donated oysters for the event, said.

Ward, Kurt Olesch, Karan Cushman and Alane Kennedy organized the fundraiser and an online #PortClydeStrong apparel store in less than a week with the help of many local restaurants and businesses.

"There were so many people reaching out wanting to help," Cushman said.