Police searching for missing man in Freeport

34-year-old Seth Vosmus was last seen over the weekend near Porter's Landing in Freeport.

FREEPORT, Maine — Police and community members are searching for a missing man last seen in Freeport.

Seth Vosmus, 34, of New Glouchester was reported missing by his family to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Vosmus was last seen on Saturday or Sunday near Porter's Landing in Freeport, where his truck was found, according to the sheriff's office.

Friends of Vosmus say he may have been in a green kayak near Moshier Island.

Vosmus is reportedly 5'10" tall, weighs 199 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, police say.

There is currently no active search for Vosmus, but police say a search will be conducted Tuesday on land and water.

Community members are putting together a search party for Vosmus, according to a Facebook post made on Monday evening by Joanna Forbes.

"Good Samaritans are meeting tomorrow, 8/30 at 9 am on/around [Moshier] Island to search. If you have a boat and can help, we would greatly appreciate it," the post says.

If you have any information on Vosmus' location, please contact the Cumberland County Sherriff's Department at 207-893-2810.

The Freeport and Brunswick Police Departments are assisting the sheriff's department in the investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.