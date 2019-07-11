MAINE, Maine — Looking for that fun holiday activity for the whole family to do together? Be a part of the Maine Narrow-Gauge Railroad’s Polar Express.

Trains depart from the Ocean Gateway Visitor Center for the North Pole from Thanksgiving through Christmas. All tickets are sold through PortTix.

Become part of the story and wear your favorite PJs, drink some hot cocoa, and listen to a reading of the Polar Express as your family makes their way to the North Pole.The ride to the North Pole is about a mile and a half along Casco Bay on the Eastern Promenade.

Maine Narrow Gauge

Rumor has it, Santa makes an appearance making sure everyone is on the NICE list! A ride that the whole family is sure to enjoy. Oh, and there are carols. Who doesn’t like a fun holiday sing along as you sip your hot cocoa and eat your cookies provided by The Chefs!

Come celebrate wonder and imagination with the family this holiday season on The Maine Narrow-Gauge Railroad’s Polar Express.

NEWS CENTER Maine is proud to be the title sponsor of the Maine Narrow-Gauge Railroad’s Polar Express this holiday season.