Annual Polar Bear Dip and Dash event to fight climate change marks 14th year

The Natural Resource Council of Maine holds its annual Polar Dip and Dash fundraiser each New Year's Eve.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The annual Natural Resource Council of Maine Polar Bear Dip and Dash is held each New Year's Eve. Hundreds of people got out Saturday morning for the 14th annual event, which consists of a 5K run and a dip in the ocean to help raise awareness and funds in to fight climate change.

"It helps support all the work that we do to help Maine transition against fossil fuels and to affordable clean energy," Jack Shapiro from the Natural Resource Council of Maine said.

But, he added, it's more than that.

"It's just so much fun," he said.

Participants first dash for the run, then dip into the Atlantic Ocean.

People who have been participating in the event this for years told NEWS CENTER Maine that this year was pretty easy, given the temperatures in the 40s.

"This is the easiest one I've ever done," one participant said.

But some rookie dip and dashers disagreed.

"It was very cold," a 5-year-old participant said.

But regardless, it's a tradition for people of all ages that's also for a good cause.

"I love it. It's my first time. I'm so happy to be here. I grew up in Florida. I never thought I'd do this. It's amazing. I'm so happy," a woman said as she was coming out of the ocean.

Shapiro added that in order to fight climate change we have to do it together, and that's what this event is all about.