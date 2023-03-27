Plans in the works for park in downtown Bangor

Pickering Square may see a makeover in the next few months.

BANGOR, Maine — Residents and visitors of Bangor may see some changes downtown in the upcoming months.

The city of Bangor's Infrastructure Committee, alongside the Downtown Bangor Partnership, has been discussing future plans for Pickering Square, adjacent to the new transportation station.

Currently, plans are being discussed for revitalizing the green space and possibly even creating a gutter system underneath to alleviate flooding problems.

Downtown Bangor Partnership even threw out a prompt on their Instagram page, asking residents and visitors what they would like to see in the space.

Comments came back with ideas like a splash pad, ice skating rink, bicycle racks, and even an antique carousel.

Betsy Lundy of the Downtown Bangor Partnership said the reactions she's gotten have all involved suggestions to make the space a more involved and active space.

"I think Pickering Square is an important part of the downtown Bangor scene because it's kind of the front door experience for a lot of people who come," she explained.

"For a long time it's kind of seemed like the back door and we really want to change it around so that when people come out of the garage or when they come out of the bus station, they're excited about the space they've arrived into," Lundy added.