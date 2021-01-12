Penobscots don't want ancestors' scalping to be whitewashed

At the heart of their short film “Bounty" is a 1755 scalping proclamation that encouraged the killings of Penobscots in what's now Maine.

Most Americans know about atrocities endured by Native Americans after the arrival of European settlers — wars, disease, stolen land. Members of the Penobscot Nation in Maine want to ensure that history doesn't whitewash one of the ugliest parts — government-sanctioned scalping by colonists.

It was one of more than 70 bounty proclamations targeting Indigenous people in New England.