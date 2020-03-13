BANGOR, Maine — Penobscot Theatre Company says that based on the recommendation from Governor Mills to cancel or postpone all indoor and public gatherings of 250 people or more, they have decided to cancel the public performances of the show Safety Net that was supposed to start Thursday, March 12.

Besides Safety Net, the dramatic academy of the theatre was going to perform The Snow Queen, which has also been canceled.

They will be recording a Safety Net performance and will send a link to all ticket purchasers so that you may view this production from the comfort of your home.

The theatre informs that if you have not yet purchased tickets and you would like to support their efforts you can still do it by visiting this link.

The theatre asks that you consider donating the cost of your ticket.

