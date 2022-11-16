Penobscot Job Corps receives award for hiring high number of veterans

The organization is a school that helps people ages 16 to 24 finish their high school education and prepare for careers in a number of different fields.

BANGOR, Maine — Penobscot Job Corps, a career training program for younger Mainers, is getting national attention for employing a high number of veterans.

The organization is a school that helps people ages 16 to 24 finish their high school education and prepare for careers in a number of different fields. It's completely free thanks to funding through the U.S. Department of Labor. It also offers room and board, food, and transportation to students across Maine.

Penobscot Job Corps received the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award for the third year in a row. In order to qualify, an organization must have at least 7% of its staff be veterans.

Molly Ginn, Penobscot Job Corps director, said veterans are an important part of their workforce.

"Hiring and retaining veterans for our staff here at Penobscot Job Corps is just wonderful, and so we find that veterans and people that have served our country oftentimes are just so great working with our young people. And that's really what we look for," Ginn said.

Penobscot Job Corps is actively recruiting students to be part of its program. For more information about what it offers and how to register, click here.