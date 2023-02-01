Orland residents vote 'yes' to new $4M fire station

The proposal was passed with 259 'yes' votes, 105 'no' votes, and one blank ballot.

A proposal for a new fire station in Orland slated to cost $4 million was passed on Wednesday.

The proposal was passed with 259 "yes" votes, 105 "no" votes, and one blank ballot, according to the Town of Orland website.

The current fire station in Orland is nearly 50 years old, and reportedly causes issues for volunteer firefighters on a daily basis.

Orland Fire Chief Robert Conary said the old building has both operational and structural issues, including low ceilings and garage doorways that are too small.

The new station is expected to include exhaust removal systems and decontamination shower areas for increased safety measures for firefighters.

"Because we don't have decontamination areas here [at the current fire station], we end up taking that stuff home," Conary said. "It's on our bodies. It's on our clothes. It's in our gear that we throw in the back of our truck."

With the proposal now approved, the fire department will begin looking for grants and other funding assistance to help with the $4 million cost of the new build.

The new fire station is set to be built off of Gray Meadow Road.