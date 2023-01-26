Organizations working to help Mainers heat their homes this winter

"We're seeing a huge need this year," Lynn Lugdon, fueling assistance program manager for Penquis, said.

MAINE, USA — If you're looking to donate money to NEWS CENTER Maine's Project Heat Telethon, here's a couple of organizations that will benefit from those funds to provide fueling assistance to those who need it.

Heart of Maine United Way and Penquis are just some of the organizations across Maine working to help people heat their homes this winter, despite the increasing fuel costs.

Lynn Lugdon, fuel assistance program manager for Penquis, said the nonprofit has received more than $58,000 in donations this winter to help 96 households so far.

"We're seeing a huge need this year," Lugdon said.

Lugdon said they've seen quite a few new clients this more, taking in 30 percent more applications this winter season compared to last.

"The fuel, as we all know, the price has skyrocketed. It's heart-wrenching to hear what clients are doing to get by," Lugdon said.

Lugdon said it isn't just older Mainers on fixed incomes that are struggling right now.

"Recently we've had quite a few cancer patients this year calling asking for help. Single moms and dads that are working trying to pay the bills," Lugdon added.

Cory Mann said he reached out to Penquis for help with heating assistance this year.

"I have a big house all by myself so it's kind of scary at times wondering how I'm gonna heat the house," Mann said.

Mann said that assistance allowed him to use his money to keep up with rising grocery prices and other bills.

"Huge weight lifted off my shoulders," Mann said.

Mann added that it can take some time for the applications for assistance to be processed, so patience is key. But for those who can't wait, Penquis is still able to help.

"If you're at a quarter of a tank of fuel, or 25 percent of propane, less than seven days of wood, please call us," Lugdon said.

If it's an emergency, Penquis will get fueling assistance to you within 18-48 hours of your application being submitted. She said it's rewarding to hear how thankful their clients are when they're able to help.

"It makes us feel good, and that's why we do this job," Lugdon said.

To contact Penquis for heating assistance, call 207-973-3500 or visit their website by clicking here.

Heart of Maine United Way serves Hancock, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Waldo, Somerset, and Washington Counties. The organization raises money to distribute to nonprofits in those counties, all in an effort to help Mainers in need.

The money raised by United Way goes to nonprofits supporting a variety of different programs in the state, including heating assistance.

Shirar Patterson, president and CEO of Heart of Maine United Way, said they use the phone number 211 as an information referral network people can call for assistance.

Patterson said last month alone, almost 75 percent of the calls they received were for fuel assistance. She said they're seeing a lot of people this year needing that assistance who hadn't needed it in years past.

"What we want to say is that that's why we're here. We're here to help. Maybe you just need it one time, and a lot of times the calls we get through Project Heat and the donors, are people who are paying it forward. Maybe they were helped in the past and they want to do what they can to help someone else that's in a similar situation," Patterson said.

Patterson said calling or texting 211 can put you in touch with the right resource to get fueling assistance to you as soon as possible. The phone line is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.