'One in Five 5K' shows support for victims of sexual violence

OAKLAND, Maine — The Sexual Assault Crisis and Support Center held its 12th annual One in Five 5K Sunday.

The name of the race represents the number of Mainers likely to experience sexual violence in their lifetime, according to the organization's executive director Donna Strickler.

More than 400 people signed up for the event, both in person and virtually, according to Strickler.

One in five participants wore a teal bib, which is the color of sexual assault awareness, to visually represent the number of Mainers estimated to be a victim of sexual assault.

"Our tagline is helping our community become silent no more, and those folks are helping to make that happen," Strickler said.

The Sexual Assault Crisis and Support Center, located in Winthrop, serves Kennebec and Somerset counties. It offers adult support and advocacy, education and prevention, an advocacy center for children, and a 24-hour hotline.

The hotline is monitored by volunteers, which Strickland said are the "heart of the organization."

"I think we all have a story, and that story really does come from within. It's very personal," Jennifer Fortin, a sexual abuse survivor and volunteer for several years, said.

Fortin said she wanted to become a volunteer to be there for other survivors, as someone was there to help her when she was in need 30 years ago.

"We're there for them. We're there to listen, be passionate, and offer that calm voice for them," Fortin said. "That's for me what I really enjoy about being there, is to say, 'It's ok. I hear you, and that it's going to be OK.'"

If you're interested in learning more about the Sexual Assault Crisis and Support Center, click here. If you're a survivor of sexual assault and want to speak with someone on the phone, you can call the statewide sexual assault helpline at 1-800-871-7741.