Norridgewock fire chief honored for 50 years of service

Chief David Jones announced that he will retire from the position this October.

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine — The Norridgewock community came together Monday night to honor and celebrate its fire chief, David Jones.

At the Mill Stream Elementary School, Jones was honored for his service to the department and his half-century of firefighting.

Those who know him best said a lot has changed over the course of 50 years, but what never changed was his dedication, hard work, and leadership style.

Town manager Richard Labelle said Jones has set the tone for the past five decades.

"Chief is a respected leader. He doesn't ask anyone anything that he himself would not do. He's kept true to that in his requests to the town. He's always been straightforward and honest. The common line you hear from the chief? 'Don't ask for more than you need, and you will always get it,'" Labelle said.

Jones was presented with flags that have flown at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C and the state Capitol in Augusta, and a Maine flag.

"Throughout your public service, you have demonstrated an exceptional level of commitment, and dedication to your community, first as a member of the Norridgewock Fire Department in 1962 and then as fire chief since 1976 ... I am honored to join your friends, family, colleagues, and the community of Norridgewock in celebrating your many accomplishments and outstanding record of service," wrote Sen. Susan Collins in a letter read by one of her representatives.

"It's been a great journey, and I'm going to say it: October fifth is my last day at the Norridgewock fire department," Jones told the crowd Monday night.

50 years of service!

You saw that right— 50!

Norridgewock fire chief David Jones has been honored with a ‘Golden Axe’ for all his decades of service, dedication, and hard work. Jones will retire this coming October. #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/J6pd4NhGzW — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) March 8, 2022

"You've been an asset to the towns of Norridgewock and Mercer throughout your career. Dedication like yours is what sustains our local fire departments and keeps us safe," wrote Rep. Jared Golden in a letter read by Labelle at the event. "You've done your job every day with compassion and care and looked after folks in your community, often during difficult moments."

Rochelle said Jones has answered the call for five decades, adding Jones is the second fire chief Norridgewock has had.

"It takes a unique person, with a special family that is willing to give unconditionally. When you need help, you call, the tone goes off, Dave is there. Dave has been there. Dave has been there for half a century. Chief, congratulations. Well done. Norridgewock thanks you," Labelle said.

Norridgewock's deputy chief also presented Jones with a commemorative inscribed ax for his dedicated career serving the town and people of Norridgewock.

