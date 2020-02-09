NH man walking 1,000 miles through New England to raise awareness and money for Ronald McDonald House

The retired McDonald's owner/operator stopped by at the Ronald McDonald House in Bangor as part of his 56 day walk.

BANGOR, Maine — A New Hampshire man, Dwight Barnes, is walking to every single Ronald McDonald House in New England. This is all part of a 56-day trek on foot to raise awareness and funds for the Ronald McDonald House of Charities of New England.

Barnes is a retired McDonald's owner and operator. He worked at the business for more than 40 years. He started his journey on August 17.

Having spent almost 40 years in the McDonald’s restaurant business, Dwight has seen firsthand what this charity has done for thousands of families. His experience inspired him to take on this challenge. In addition to raising funds for RMHC New England, Dwight is raising awareness for local chapters he visits like the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine, which is also in need of critical support.

"Well there's going to be some long stretches from here to Burlington, a lot of long days, probably a bit lonely at times but I always think about the mission and the families that this will help support. That's where I get my inspirations from," Barnes said.

The Ronald McDonald House of Charities provides a home away from home environment where families can stay while a child is going through medical treatment at a nearby hospital.

If you would like to support the Ronald McDonald House of Charities in Maine click here.