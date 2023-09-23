Former NFL player inspires kids to find power in being a Mainer

When Mulligan visits schools, he said he strives to leave students with life lessons, lessons he hopes will last a lifetime.

BANGOR, Maine — Hard work, determination, and never quitting. That’s what retired NFL player Matthew Mulligan tells students who are from small states like Maine — but who have big life goals.

In his new book, "Just a Kid from Maine," Mulligan said he encourages kids to find power in where they are from.

"My biggest motivation was like I was proud of the state of Maine," Mulligan said. "I’ve said this to people all the time. Like, I go in the NFL — and so many guys. Because when you’re a blocking tight end, you’re not catching all the passes. You may not be a regular household name. And guys would always like to say, 'Who are you? Who Are you?' I’m like, 'You’ll find out by the end.'"

When Mulligan visits schools, he said he strives to leave students with life lessons, lessons he hopes will last a lifetime.

"I come from a small school in Maine. I didn't have football in high school. Didn’t play until college," Mulligan said. "So, I'm just trying to tell these kids, look, I understand where you’ve been. I mean I’m a little bit older than them now. And it's like, at the same time I had the struggles, I had to overcome some adversity. But if you just keep putting your mind to it, it can be done."

Students at Mt. View middle school said they’re inspired after Mulligan's school visit, just like second-year NFL player Andre Miller said he was when he met Mulligan when he was in third grade.

"He came in and talked to my class when I was really young — and that like stuck with me for a very long time.," Miller said.

Miller explained why giving children the chance to meet successful Mainers like Mulligan is important — and how he follows in Mulligan’s footsteps.

"You don’t see too many guys of that caliber to be around here. If I’m out, and a kid wants a picture, wants an autograph, or anything, by any means, I’m signing it," Miller said. "Taking the picture — doing whatever, because I know those moments can stick with kids for a very long time. Longer than you know, really."

Mulligan said every goal you have is attainable if you just keep going despite the obstacles life brings.

"My mantra here at Northern Maine Strength is 'build the tank,' and the reason we do that is because tanks are indestructible," Mulligan said. "It’s one of those things, like, I’m not just training guys in here just to be good in here — but in life. So, with all these kids, like, hey, build the tank and keep going."

Mulligan's book can be found at McSea Books, the University of Maine bookstore, Bear Necessities, and other well-known bookstores.