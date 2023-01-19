Help fellow Mainers stay warm by donating to NEWS CENTER Maine's 2023 Project Heat Telethon

Spread the warmth this winter by supporting our Project Heat Telethon on Jan. 26.

MAINE, USA — Every year, thousands of Mainers struggle to heat their homes. And with heating oil prices in the state up nearly 50% from last year, people are in dire need of support throughout the winter. They're faced with the choice between heating their homes and basic needs like food and medicine to keep them going.

Nearly three out of five Maine households use fuel oil as their primary energy source for home heating, a larger share than any other state. The reliance on oil to heat homes is critical in keeping people and their homes warm during the cold winter.

On Jan. 26, the 16th year of NEWS CENTER Maine's Project Heat Telethon will help raise money in partnership with the United Ways of Maine Keep ME Warm fund. Phone lines will be open from 5 a.m. through 8 p.m.

The Keep ME Warm fund was created in 2008. It’s a partnership of the seven United Ways in Maine and 12 Community Action Agencies. It is the only statewide fuel assistance fundraising effort in the state. Funds are distributed to Community Action Programs and United Ways as well as 211. United Way of Southern Maine will collect and distribute funds based on a formula developed by the CAPs and United Ways in Maine. Community Action Programs receive 50% of the funds, United Ways receive 25%, and 211 Maine receives the remaining 25%. Your donations will be used to assist individuals directly or will be designated to local organizations that provide emergency fuel assistance, including faith-based programs and nonprofit agencies.

In 2022, the telethon raised $375,310, helping to heat more than 1,100 homes in Maine last winter season.

Related Articles Panel assembled for hearing on heating aid proposal in Maine