NEWS CENTER Maine wants to send your organization to a Maine Mariners game free of charge

PORTLAND, Maine — Great news! The Maine Mariners are back in Portland for their fourth season in the ECHL, and so is the NEW CENTER Maine STORM CENTER Box.

NEWS CENTER Maine, in partnership with The Maine Mariners, is providing 13 free tickets for each and every home game this season.

The NEWS CENTER Maine STORM CENTER Box will provide a fun and unforgettable time at a Maine Mariners hockey game.

Applications are open to Maine-based high school and youth sports teams, clubs and organizations. It is also open to 501(c)3 non-profit organizations.

The Mariners are in an affiliation agreement with the NHL's Boston Bruins and their AHL affiliate, the Providence Bruins.

The Mariners' home opener is on October 22, at the Cross Insurance Arena against the Trois–Rivieries Lions at 6 p.m.

Sign up with the link above or go to MarinersofMaine.com, click "PARTNERS," and scroll down to "NEWS CENTER Maine's STORM CENTER Box."