Newport pastor distributes coats for Coats and Toys for Kids drive

Pastor Ellen Bridge said this year about 320 coats were donated, and roughly 200 of them have been given out so far.

NEWPORT, Maine — As NEWS CENTER Maine's 39th annual Coats and Toys for Kids campaign nears its end this week, a pastor in Newport is working to make sure no family goes without this year.

Ellen Bridge is a pastor at Peoples United Methodist Church in Newport. For the last 12 years, she has distributed the coats from this drive to people in need from the basement of her church. Every year, she makes a number of trips to Pratt Abott in Westbrook with her husband to pick up the coats that the company has volunteered to dry clean, free of charge.

This year, Bridge said she made three trips to Westbrook, collecting about 320 coats. They gave out about 200 of them so far.

"The need is higher, definitely higher especially with children," Bridge said.

Bridge lines up the coats on racks and tries to arrange them in order of size and gender. She also has a number of toys, gloves, mittens, hats, shoes, and hand-made blankets to offer for anyone that needs them.

Gail Gendron was picking up gifts for her daughter to give to her three grandchildren. She said these items make all the difference on Christmas morning.

"Oh my God, their faces light up. It's like a joy to them, and it's a great happiness watching the kids open them," Gendron said.

Gendron said it's not about the number of gifts. It's about the sentiment.

"Whether you make it, or if you buy it, it means a lot just for the little stuff. I mean, I teach that to my grandkids anyway," Gendron said.

Bridge said being able to allow the parents and kids to pick out the coats themselves is important because it gives them feelings of self-worth, empowerment, and a sense of control.

She added one of the most rewarding parts of doing this campaign every year is the "thank you" cards she receives from families. She saves each one as a reminder of why they do what they do.

"If you have to make a choice between food and heat and whether your child has boots or a coat, think about what that decision must feel like as a parent," Bridge said.

If anyone wants to make a purchase from NEWS CENTER Maine's Coats and Toys for Kids wish list, they can click here.