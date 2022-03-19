80-year-old New Hampshire man found safe after Silver Alert

New Hampshire State Police said Ronald Clang, 80, of Stark had been found and is safe on Saturday, March 19 after going missing the night before.

STARK, New Hampshire — Officials in New Hampshire said an 80-year-old man was found and is safe after issuing a Silver Alert Saturday morning.

The New Hampshire State Police said Ronald Clang, 80, of Stark, left his home in a black 2016 Chevrolet Silverado on Friday, March 18. The truck's New Hampshire license plate reads 491 4908. Someone reported that Clang was missing at 10:38 p.m. on Friday.

New Hampshire State Police said on Saturday at 6:11 a.m., someone spotted Clang's truck driving northbound on Route 3 in Lancaster, New Hampshire – but police could not locate the vehicle.

New Hampshire State Police issued the Silver Alert Saturday around 8 a.m. but cancelled it about an hour later around 9 a.m.