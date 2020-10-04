DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — Five historic buildings in rural areas of Maine are getting grant dollars for renovation projects. This is thanks to the first grant of its type to promote economic impact through historic buildings.

These grants are intended to boost economic development and create jobs in areas suffering from the closure of their local mills.

"Really it just started this year, and its a partnership among New Hampshire, Vermont, New York and Maine," said Paxton.

"We wanted to award this to projects that were the furthest along in this process, we heard about a number of other projects that weren't quite so far and that is partly because Maine has not had money available for these kinds of projects except from the foundation community," said Greg Paxton, the Executive Director of Maine Preservation, a nonprofit that preserves historic places in Maine.

Two of those renovation projects right in Dover-Foxcroft.Center Theatre originally built in 1940, getting $30,538 for a new 40 seat theatre that will show all types of movies.

"The grant is going to help us complete work on a second movie screen here at the theatre since the beginning of the center theatre there's only been one movie screen here," said Patrick Myers, the Executive Director of Central Theatre Inc. in Dover-Foxcroft.

"At a time like this when we are helping people stay connected, I think it really points to the importance of small business and small theatres in communities as a focal point in communities," said Myers.

Less than half a mile down the street is The Commons at Central Hall, a community center in the heart of Dover Foxcroft receiving $17,582 from the grant and originally built in 1883.

"The goal of this place is to build community, and to help the community thrive and connect with each other," said Lesley Fernow, the President The Commons at Central Hall.

The funds will be used to build a community kitchen and add some cooling equipment.

According to the Executive Director of Maine Preservation, when historic buildings are re-done everybody gets excited.

"Because they get done...other projects happen, so we find that historic preservation is a great catalyst for communities and it attracts people, it attracts tourism," said Paxton.

"The grant was created to help regions that have sustained long term damage because of the decline in the wood products industry," said Myers.

"And we see a potential to build community here, to entice people to come here," said Fernow.

Creating thriving communities that will attract more people to live and work in Maine.

The other three historic sites in Maine that received the Northeast Heritage Economy Program Grant include:

Belfast Maskers in Belfast will receive $23,400 for heating and cooling and bathroom improvements at the former First Universalist Church.

will receive $23,400 for heating and cooling and bathroom improvements at the former First Universalist Church. Association Culturelle et Historique du Mont-Carmel in Lille will receive $78,480 for the restoration of frescoed plaster and repairing the roof and sills of the Musée Culturel du Mont-Carmel. This work will provide for expanded visitation and use of the building.

Timelines Community, Inc. in Thorndike will receive $80,000 for rehabilitation, including foundation, drainage, sills, joists, subflooring, and chimney work, in order to reopen the Thorndike Village General Store as a multi-use facility.

