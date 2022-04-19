Orland Fire Department set to get a new station

Chief Bob Conary said the nearly 50-year-old building has issues with space, utility costs, and flooding.

ORLAND, Maine — The town of Orland has a volunteer fire department with approximately 25 people on staff.

Bob Conary, chief of the department, said his crews respond to as many as 120 calls every year.

The building crews operate out of was built in the 1970s and hasn't had many updates over the years.

"This original building was only meant to last 25 years, and we're double that almost now," Conary said.

Conary said the three major problems with the building are a lack of space, utility costs, and flooding.

"We've had water creeping in under the doors and around the foot of the building," Conary said.

Flooding becomes a bigger concern at the building during heavy rainstorms. Conary said the water is leaking through the ceiling and seeps through the flooring, adding stress to a draining system that Conary said doesn't work.

The lack of space in the building, especially in the bay area, becomes a bigger issue when it's time to replace one of the firetrucks.

"Right now we have to special order trucks to get them to fit in the station, which gets really, really costly," Conary said.

The need isn't just for a new building but a new location as well. The building sits on less than half an acre, which Conary said isn't enough.

"One of the conversations was tearing this down and rebuilding, but the footprint of the land is too small. You couldn't make it any bigger than it already is," Conary said.

The Orland Fire Department Building Committee meets monthly to discuss plans and logistics for the project. Conary said the cost to build is expected to be several million dollars, which would fall on taxpayers.

"We get it. We know it's a lot of money. We're scratching our heads trying to figure out what's the best plan to not make it so expensive for the taxpayers," Conary said.

The building committee hopes this cost won't entirely fall on the shoulders of taxpayers, through the help of fundraising and grants. They'll have a better idea of the total cost for the project once a contractor is selected.

Conary said the comprehensive plan for the building will be up for a vote on the town's ballot in June.

While there has been some opposition from taxpayers over the costs, some have said they're OK with it.

"I would like to feel safe, and so I'm happy to put my taxes toward that," Anne Noll, an Orland resident, said.

"If it costs a little more, then it costs a little more," Roxanne Poulin, an Orland resident of 30 years, said. But, Poulin said, her bottom line is to support the community.

"We all need to stick together and support them cause we need their help, and we need to show them that we care," Poulin said.

An information meeting for the public will be held 7 p.m. April 26 at the community center in Orland.