New Durgin Center for senior citizens opens in Brewer

The goal is for seniors to have a place to connect, have fun, and eat healthy meals.

BREWER, Maine — Senior citizens who live in the greater Bangor area and beyond are now welcome to visit the Durgin Center in Brewer. At the center, seniors can socialize, have fun while playing games or chatting with each other, stay involved, and eat healthy meals when its cafeteria opens early next year.



Eastern Area Agency on Aging just opened the space, and right now, because of covid regulations, it has room for up to 20 seniors at a time.

The Durgin Center is named after former Bangor City Council Chair Nelson Durgin. He advocated for the elderly and was a board member for the Eastern Area Agency of Aging for more than a decade.

Program Coordinator Catherine Reed said the center is free for seniors this month, but there will be some fees depending on the number of activities seniors choose to take.

"We have wellness programs, so we focus on falls prevention and other forms of wellness activities. We really want to have education and enrichment opportunities so people can continue to learn and connect. And then we also have social activities where people can just connect with each other and stay engaged in their community," Reed said.



"It allows me to get out of my house and not be stuck there alone all the time," Anne Watkins said. She's one of the seniors who went to play cribbage on Monday.



Currently, the center opens Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., but in January, the plan is to open five days a week.