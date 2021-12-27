New community policing coordinator hired in Portland

Bart Donovan will serve the East Bayside neighborhood.

PORTLAND, Maine — Police departments across the country have begun to recognize the need for making a real connection with people in the community. Portland was the first city in Maine to have a community policing liaison, and now there are six in the department, including Bart Donovan, who has been on the job for ten days.

He will be serving the East Bayside neighborhood and said he's looking forward to working with the police to make the community a safer place.

He has a background in social work, specifically helping homeless youth, which he said he hopes to continue and helping community members get any support they may need.

"Making sure that they have the supports and are connected with the resources within the community, mental health services, and all the other services within the community," he said.

Civilian liaisons roles are growing at police departments across the state. Here in Portland, Bart Donovan is the newest addition to the team #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/ttCJrppOnU — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) December 27, 2021

Donovan will take over East Bayside, but there are five other community policing coordinators in the city, including Janine Kaserman.

"We were the first civilian community policing coordinators in the state of Maine," she said.

Kaserman added the job is crucial because it gives the community someone to help that isn't a police officer.

"I get the calls all the time [that say], 'I know this isn't a police issue, but I don't know who to turn to,'" she said.

She also said it allows people to see the police department differently through things like Shop with a Cop or other community activities.

"[I] coached basketball, undefeated seasons," Kaserman said, laughing.