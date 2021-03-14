New Christian church holds Sunday services inside Orono movie theatre

The Pines Church just kicked off its Sunday services at Spotlight Cinemas in Orono.

ORONO, Maine — A new church is teaming up with a local movie theater to offer Sunday services.

The Pines Church is a new church that launched this March.

Pastor Matthew Gioia and his wife believed it was "their path" to open a Christian church in Maine.

"Maine is the 49th out of 50 in Christians per capita, there are less Christians in Maine than any other state so we felt there was a huge need for a church here, and that's why we came," said Gioia.

Gioia partnered with Spotlight Cinemas in Orono to hold Sunday morning services before the first movies are shown.

"Our purpose is really to meet people where they are at, connect them with God, and everything that he has for their lives," said Gioia.

Gioia said anyone can meet him at Spotlight Cinema in Orono on Sundays. The address is 6 Stillwater Avenue.

"It really met our needs, and we basically set up and tear down all before they are ready to start showing their movies," added Gioia.

Spotlight Cinema in Orono continues to show movies as normal. Gioia says it does not interfere with his work and vice versa.

"People don't go to watch movies [in the morning], so we approached them and asked if we could utilize their facility in the morning and host church and we came up with a mutual agreement that works for both parties," said Gioia.

A week ago, on March 7, the Pines Church held it first service at the cinema location.

"When we approached them, they were opened to it and it just was a good fit. The seats are already there, the screen is already there, it was kind of a home run," said Gioia.

Gioia said these services are for anybody. "No amount of sex, status, or stuff will ever be able to satisfy that longing, only a relationship with our creator," said Gioia. "We are passionate and excited to connect people with Jesus."

Sunday worship services are 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.