New café to open this summer in Bangor

The café will be at the former 6 Mile Falls Market on Broadway in Bangor, offering a coffee bar and a variety of food options.

BANGOR, Maine — Like many others before her, a woman from "away" has fallen in love with the state of Maine and is moving to Bangor to open up a new café.

Bethany Gregory, originally from a small town in upstate New York, is selling her restaurant, Tween the Tides, in Provincetown, Massachusetts, and taking her talents to Bangor.

She will soon be leasing the former 6 Mile Falls Market at 2354 Broadway in Bangor. It has been vacant for several years before being purchased last summer and recently leased to Gregory.

The new café will be called the Maine Market. It will feature a coffee bar, baked goods, sandwiches, and other to-go items, as well as a few seating areas for those passing through.

Though her Massachusetts restaurant is entirely vegan, she said she plans to offer various options at the new place.

Gregory said she also plans on getting the gas station that's been out of business there up and running again.

"There's actually going to be a coffee bar. There's gonna be seating. There's going to be a family table where people can all kind of just sit together and chit chat and have some shareable items. There's going to be some nice sandwiches, you know, things like that, and of course, we're going to have some baked goods," Gregory said.

Once the café is officially up and running, Gregory said she eventually plans to also have a food truck out front and create a catering and event space at the location.

Gregory said she hopes to have the Maine Market up and running sometime in June.