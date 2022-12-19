Neighbors in Harrison stay warm together as power outages continue

One-fourth of Harrison was still without power Monday afternoon, and residents gathered at a warming center in town.

HARRISON, Maine — The snow stopped falling in Harrison on Saturday, but a quarter of the town was still in the dark Monday afternoon.

Town Manager Cass Newell showed NEWS CENTER Maine around the firehouse—part of which has now become a warming center.

Nearly the entire town of Harrison lost power during this past weekend's winter storm, which impacted 120,800 people who get their power from Central Maine Power. Those still waiting for help found cookies, crafts, and camaraderie at the center.

"It's the idea that people can come here and be warm and charge their phones, and just sit and have some community and have some involvement and interaction," Newell said. "Versus sitting in their house where they’re cold. It’s slightly depressing to be in a cold house, even if you have a generator."

Four women sat at a nearby table, making snowmen out of colorful socks filled with rice. Annette Lissy smiled as she scooped a cupful of rice. She said she happily moved to Harrison from New Jersey during the summer.

What a welcome to the neighborhood the snow and ice brought her in the first storm of the year. But, she remained undaunted, and echoed Newell's sentiments.

"It's not good to stay in your house by yourself," Lissy shook her head. "Socialization is extremely important as you get older."

She would need her positive attitude. As of Monday evening, CMP estimated all but one street in town would likely remain disconnected until 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Meanwhile, volunteers at the Harrison food bank hurried to box food. Many shipments were part of their daily deliveries, but some would head to the warming center—destined for a massive dinner, with Christmas movies set to play well into the night.

In a town that calls itself "the friendly village," no neighbor would need to go hungry or cold on this night.