Neighborhood cleanup in Bangor kicks off statewide United Week of Action

The nonprofit United Way of Eastern Maine and Together Place: Peer Run Recovery Center will be hosting a neighborhood cleanup at Talbot Park in Bangor.

BANGOR, Maine — United Way of Eastern Maine and Together Place: Peer Run Recovery Center will host a neighborhood cleanup at Bangor's Talbot Park, formerly known as Second Street Park.

The event is Tuesday, May 17, at 10 a.m.

“In addition to the volunteering, it’s also going to have free lunch and free ice cream, a kids corner, and resource information fair," United Way of Eastern Maine Chief Impact Officer Matt Donahue told NEWS CENTER Maine. "It’s a combination of a lot of different things, but it should be a lot of fun for our volunteers and residents of the area who may want to come out and join us.”

There will also be a drawing for a $100 Shaw's gift card during the cleanup.

Sean Faircloth is the executive director of Together Place: Perr Run Recovery Center. He told NEWS CENTER Maine that the whole community has a stake in volunteering to help out this area of Bangor.

"This section of the city is immediately adjacent to downtown," Faircloth explained. "It’s immediately adjacent to the waterfront. I really think it’s a beautiful, walkable section of the city as evidenced by Talbot Park, but also the surrounding area."

Monday's neighborhood cleanup will also kickoff United Way of Eastern Maine's United Week of Action.

“Our United Week of Action is an opportunity to really inspire and bring awareness to the idea of being out in your community and getting involved," Donahue said. "The United Week of Action kicks off with this event in Talbot Park, but it really spreads across out six counties for the rest of the week. We match businesses and individuals that want to volunteer with nonprofits who have projects they want to have accomplished."

To register for the Bangor neighborhood cleanup or check out other volunteer opportunities happening throughout the United Week of Action, click here.