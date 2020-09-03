MAINE, Maine — March is Red Cross Month.

NEWS CENTER Maine is joining forces with the Red Cross to help our fellow Mainers in need. We are asking our viewers to be someone’s hero by donating blood on Wednesday March 25. With the simple act of donating blood or platelets, eligible donors can help save up to 3 lives with one donation.

Put on your superhero cape and join us on Wednesday, March 25!

HOW TO REGISTER:

1. Go to RedCrossBlood.org

2. Click on DONATE BLOOD then FIND A BLOOD DRIVE

3. Enter sponsor code: NEWSCENTERMAINE

4. Chose your donation site and time

LOCATIONS OF BLOOD DRIVES ON MARCH 25

Holiday Inn by the Bay - 88 Spring St., Portland

O’Brien’s Event Center - 375 Main St., Waterville

Rockland Congregational Church - 180 Limerock St., Rockland

Ramada Conference Center - 490 Pleasant St., Lewiston

Jeff’s Catering – 15 Littlefield Rd., Brewer

We are asking all those that donate on March 25 to send NCM their Selfies with their "I Make a Difference" sticker or their "I Donated Blood" sticker at 207-828-6622 and your picture may be used during one of our news casts.

For all those posting to social media platforms we encourage you to use the #GiveMEBlood on March 25.

