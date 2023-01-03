NEWS CENTER Maine joins Red Cross for the 2023 March Blood Drive

The need for blood is constant, and every donation can help save up to three lives. Please register to donate blood on March 22.

PORTLAND, Maine — March is Red Cross Month. Early 2022 marked the lowest year for blood supplies in the U.S., with the Red Cross reporting a blood crisis and a 10% decline in donations, resulting in an all-time low supply.

Changes in how people work, live and play since the start of the pandemic created lasting challenges to maintaining an adequate blood supply. Although the supplies have stabilized since then, there's still a constant need for blood donations.

"Blood is a perishable product. It can't be easily manufactured. We're just not there yet. We really do need volunteer donors to continue to roll up their sleeves and give," Steve Thomas, executive director of the Southern Maine Chapter of the American Red Cross of Northern New England, said.

That is why NEWS CENTER Maine is once again joining forces with the Red Cross to help our fellow Mainers in need.

We are asking our viewers to help their neighbors by donating blood on March 22. With the simple act of donating blood or platelets, eligible donors can help save up to three lives with one donation. All blood types are needed, especially types O positive and O negative.

Here's how to register:

1) Go to RedCrossBlood.org.

2) Click on DONATE BLOOD then FIND A BLOOD DRIVE.

3) Enter sponsor code: NEWSCENTERMAINE.

4) Choose your donation site and time.

The need for blood is constant. Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood.

FYI: It only takes about an hour — from start to finish — to donate blood, and only about eight to 10 minutes of that is actually donating blood.

Join NEWS CENTER Maine on March 22 and turn your compassion into action. Help us ensure that blood is always available whenever and wherever it is needed.