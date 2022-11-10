Donate to NEWS CENTER Maine's Honor Flight Maine Telethon

After a two-year hiatus, the Honor Flight Maine Telethon is back.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Honor Flight Maine Telethon is back this year.

NEWS CENTER Maine will be hosting the telethon in their name to help those who have served the country for countless years from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.

Proceeds will go toward travel costs and care for veterans who will make their way to Washington D.C. to tour the memorials, reflect, heal, and pay tribute to their fallen comrades.

What is Honor Flight Maine? It's a nonprofit organization that works tirelessly to honor America’s Veterans for all their service and sacrifices. They bring our heroes to Washington, D.C. for an experience of a lifetime.

Top priority is given to the frailest veterans, terminally ill veterans of all conflicts, and World War II survivors. Korean and Vietnam Veterans are also transported on a first-come, first-served, space-available basis.

Although the telethon is one week out, donations are available now at HFM's website. You can show your support for Maine veterans from World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam war, and onward by donating here.

Know any veterans from the World War II to Vietnam era in Maine? Encourage them to apply through HFM's application process on their website. Volunteers and guardians are also needed and equally welcome to apply to the organization.

Keep an eye out on our social media and the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app for all updates on this event and a telethon phone number coming soon.