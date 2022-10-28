Amanda Hill and Lee Goldberg are back for this year's Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland Shelter Sleep-In

The ARLGP is hosting its fourth annual Sleep-In on Nov. 18 with Amanda Hill and Lee Goldberg to help raise money for the life-saving work the shelter does.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland is hosting its annual Sleep-In fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 18. Fifteen contestants, including NEWS CENTER Maine's Amanda Hill and Lee Goldberg, will help raise money for a great cause by spending a night in the shelter with a four-legged friend.

Donations go towards the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland to support their efforts in serving more than 4,000 animals per year in their shelters and helping those animals find loving forever homes.

The goal for this year's contestants is to raise the most funds through friends, family, colleagues, and social media to help them take the number one spot and be crowned 2022 Shelter Sleep-In champion. Amanda and Lee will be moderating and participating in the event.

Contestants will each have their own shelter animal to bond with during the sleep-in. But it doesn't stop there: Prizes will also be handed out to donors.

The ARLGP is a life-saving nonprofit organization that provides care and shelter for stray, abandoned, confiscated, and relinquished animals. They work hard to place as many pets as possible into responsible and caring homes. Their mission is to create awareness and support for the humane treatment of all animals and strive to end animal overpopulation through education and the promotion of spaying and neutering so that people and pets can share a healthy and loving bond.

Donations are open NOW! To see all 15 contestants, click here.

