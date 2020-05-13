MAINE, USA — The 101st Air Refueling Wing announced Wednesday the second half of Maine's Operation American Resolve flyover will be Thursday, May 14. The original flyover route was cut short on Tuesday due to weather conditions. The event is being conducted as a salute to all of Maine's frontline healthcare workers of the coronavirus pandemic.
The new route will cover Aroostook County in Northern Maine and Down East.
The first part of Maine's National Guard flyover was on Tuesday. A KC-135 aircraft from the 101st Air Refueling Wing in Bangor did the flyover as part of Operation American Resolve, a nationwide salute to those supporting COVID-19 response efforts.
"We are looking forward to continuing our tribute and are pleased that we were able to make some additions to the flight path," Col. Frank Roy, commander of the 101st said. "With its aerial refueling mission, the KC-135 Stratotanker adds worldwide range to American air power. With that in mind, we hope this small token of appreciation helps inspire front line workers and all Mainers that we are in this for the long haul, and we are all in it together."
Bar Harbor will also be included in Thursday's route after an in-flight change due to weather on Tuesday's flight.
The new route and approximate flyover times are:
- MDI Hospital / Bar Harbor – 11:15am
- Down East Community Hospital / Machias - 11:25am
- Houlton Regional Hospital / Houlton - 11:52am
- Aroostook Medical Center / Presque Isle - 12:03pm
- Loring - 12:09pm
- St. John River Valley – 12:11pm
- Northern Maine Medical Center / Fort Kent - 12:23pm
- Cary Medical Center / Caribou - 12:32pm
- Millinocket Regional Hospital / Millinocket - 12:51pm
- Penobscot Valley Hospital / Lincoln - 12:58pm
- Mayo Regional Hospital / Dover-Foxcroft - 1:07pm
Flyover times may change slightly based on flight conditions.
The Maine National Guard is encouraging viewers to tag them and the 101st Air Refueling Wing (Facebook: @MENationalGuard; Facebook: @101stARW; Twitter: @GuardMaine; Instagram: mainenationalguard) on social media in photos and videos, and add the hashtags #MEGuardAtWork and #AirForceSalutes.
