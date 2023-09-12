Naples youth football coach removed, two assistant coaches under investigation

Tempers boiled over Tuesday during a parents-and-coach meeting as many looked for answers as the Naples football team gets a major shakeup.

NAPLES, Maine — A parents-and-coach meeting took a dramatic turn Tuesday during a youth football practice in Naples.

Frustration was on full display as many parents, at times yelling, demanded answers as to why Simon Graham was removed as head coach for the third and fourth-grade Lake Region Football Team.

“I stood up for the children, and because of it, I’ve been terminated from my position,” Graham told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Graham said he’s being targeted for speaking out against two assistant coach’s behavior during a drill at a previous practice.

“They took it upon themselves to try and teach something they didn’t know, and then aggressively, inappropriately slammed children on the ground, and then laughed and joked about it,” he said.

The former coach said it happened to three children, including his own. It all happened during the same practice.

“They got up crying having to go to the sidelines,” parent Jeffery Staples said. He has a child on the team and said he witnessed the three incidents.

“I was furious at what I was seeing,” Staples added.

Graham said he brought his concerns to Recreation and Community Activities Director Brian Crockett. Now, the two assistant coaches are under investigation and Graham was removed as head coach.

“Graham is no longer coaching this team for completely different reasons," Crockett explained. "It has nothing to do with the safety of children.”

Crockett wouldn't exactly say why Graham was removed from his position but said it has nothing to do with him speaking out, and everything to do with prioritizing the players.

“Our goal is for everyone to be safe and have fun,” Crockett said.

Graham said he hopes to get his job back.

"All I can do is support them from the sidelines and hope that Naples chooses to do the right thing,” he said.

NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to the assistant coaches under investigation for comment. One denied our request, and have not received a response from the other.