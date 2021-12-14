Mystery man donates much-needed supplies to Maine food pantry

The South Portland Food Cupboard said the man dropped off roughly 12 bags filled with cake mixes, flour, sugar, and can openers.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The South Portland Food Cupboard is thanking a "mystery man" after donating a significant amount of food items and supplies.

The pantry said the man dropped off roughly 12 bags filled with much-needed items like cake mixes, flour, sugar, and can openers. It said the man had taken off before anyone could get his name.

"He came at the right time with the right stuff. He didn't call ahead. He just picked up the right stuff from his heart, and there it was," Executive Director Dwayne Hopkins said.

The pantry said it gives out more than 13 tons of food a week. Hopkins said this donation is essential right now because grocery store donations are down. He said they've managed but added he is concerned about the future.

"I think part of it is the end of the quarter, end of the year, and supply chain issues. It's up in the air. You just never know what's going to be available," Hopkins said.

The pantry said it's still in need of canned goods like corn and carrots, as well as jams and jellies.