Maine motorcycle clubs host 'Back the Blue' ride in honor of fallen police officers

BANGOR, Maine — An 88-mile motorcycle ride happened throughout the greater Bangor area Saturday morning. The effort led by both the Widow Sons of Maine and the Blie Knight Maine chapter was to raise awareness and money to Maine's local COPS (Concerns of Police Survivors).

Supporters raise money for the organization to continue their work with the loved ones of the men and women lost in the line of duty.

Saturday morning, 40 motorcyclists from the Widow Sons of Maine and the Blue Knight Maine chapter came together and participated in the ride that kicked off from the Bangor Police Department.

Survivors include spouses, children, parents, siblings, significant others, and co-workers of officers who have died in the line of duty.

"A law enforcement officer's job is hard, but it's even harder for the family. And when you lose somebody in the line of duty, it doesn't just hit the community, but it really hits the family really hard. And this organization was developed to help them get through that process. I mean, they look at it as my loved one went to work every day to help protect their community, and they were taken from us because he was doing that or she was doing that," says Christopher Blanchard, patrolmen with Bangor Police Department and Maine representative of COPS.

A check from both the Widow Sons of Maine and the Blue Knights of Maine was presented to Maine's COPS.