VASSALBORO, Maine — Kathy Cote's 26-year-old mentally disabled son died in a house fire in Vassalboro last week. She hopes his death will lead to changes in the state's home health care system, a system she said is suffering because of low wages and a shortage of workers.

Nicholas Blaschke died from smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a home located on Hussey Hill Drive last Thursday.

Fire officials said the fire started after a toaster malfunctioned.

Blaschke's unconscious body was discovered by his mother after she came home from work. First responders pulled Blaschke from the burning home, but attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Kathy Cote said her son, who had intellectual disabilities and autism, had a home health care worker several days a week, but that person left for a better paying job at the end of last year.

Cote said her son was relatively self-sufficient to be left home alone. But her son may still be alive if the family would have been able to find another caregiver to continue to teach him safety skills.

"If it helps keep this tragedy from happening to anybody else because this is the stuff that our nightmares are made of. This is what I dreaded from the first moment I had to leave him alone,'" Cote said.

Lawmakers are considering emergency legislation which will provide $8.5 million dollars to increase reimbursement rates for home health care workers, but supporters said that will only bring reimbursements to slightly above minimum wage.

A celebration of life service for Blaschke will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon at the Faith Evangelical Free Church located at 250 Memorial Drive in Waterville. Click here for more information on a GoFundMe account set up to help Cote with funeral expenses.

