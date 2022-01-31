Missing teen from Aroostook County believed to have been seen in Calais

Police said Hayloe Sherman, 14, of Hodgdon, was believed to have been last seen in the Calais area on Saturday. Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

HODGDON, Maine — The Aroostook County Sheriff's Office is searching for Hayloe Sherman, 14, of Hodgdon.

Deputies said she is described as five feet, two inches tall, 104 pounds, and having black hair.

Deputies added it's believed she ran away Friday afternoon, where someone may have picked her up.

Authorities said they received information that she was in the Calais area on Saturday.

Anyone with information can call the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-432-7842 or Crime Stoppers text tip line at 538-8477, or they can talk to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-638-8477.