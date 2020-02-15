BANGOR, Maine — Supporters and staff for Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg opened a Bangor office, his third office in the state, following Lewiston and Scarborough.

The office is located on Exchange Street in Bangor

"It's a candidate that can beat Donald Trump number one, but secondly I really believe in Mike's policies one thing when I look at elected officials you know what are their policies and can they get the work done! And Mike has done that as mayor of New York and will do that as president of the United States," Former Congressman and chair of the campaign in Bangor, Mike Michaud said.

"I decided to jump on board the campaign when you look at Mike's history as mayor of New York dealing with healthcare issues, jobs, environment, veterans issues, but Mike has been at the forefront of all of those issues and as a president, Mike will definitely deliver... Mike will get it done," said Michaud.

The office will be opened 7 days a week from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. for people to have the opportunity to volunteer, get swag, a yard, sign, and ask questions.

NCM

RELATED: Who is running for president in 2020?

RELATED: Primaries gone for now, but will be coming back to Maine

RELATED: Maine Sec. of State says Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg mailed Mainers inaccurate voter information