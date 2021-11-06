x
Memorial service honors life, legacy of David Flanagan

PORTLAND, Maine — Hundreds of people have turned out to honor the life and legacy of David Flanagan. 

David Flanagan, who died on Oct. 13 at age 74 after battling cancer, was best known for his executive roles with Central Maine Power.

He led the utility through the infamous ice storm in 1998 and returned to serve as executive chairman amid a string of missteps involving a botched billing system rollout and slow response to storm damage. 

The memorial service was held Saturday at the University of Southern Maine. A pair of utility bucket trucks were outside, holding a giant Maine flag.

