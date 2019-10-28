PORTLAND, Maine — Want to meet the Maine Red Claws 2019-2020 team?

Now is your chance! Don't miss Kids & Claws Dinner!

This fun, family-friendly event is your first opportunity to meet the team. Come shoot hoops and have dinner with the Maine Red Claws!

Lady Red Claws dancers will be performing as well. There will be games, raffle prizes, and more.

Proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Club of Southern Maine.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children 10 and under.

Wednesday, November 6 at the Portland Expo:5:30 PM – 7:30 PM.

NEWS CENTER Maine is proud to be the media sponsor of Kids and Claws Dinner.